What to consider when buying home security cameras

BOISE - Shocking video of an attempted break-in sheds light on home surveillance and what you should know about it.

Home security cameras at a home in a Boise Bench neighborhood captured a man walking up to the door trying to get into the house. It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The man has not been caught, but police said having an imagine of the suspect is valuable.

“It's all about that end shot. That one picture that's going to aid us in tracking somebody down," Boise Police Crime Prevention Supervisor Ed Fritz said.

Terry Ballsinger, a manager at Best Buy in Boise, said he’s seen an increase of people coming in looking to buy security cameras.

"Just to sync them up to your network, download the app, and then just start basically pinpointing the cameras and going through the motions on it. Super easy," he said.

There are a lot of options out there: cameras in doorbells, cameras with motion sensors, cameras with night vision.

"Full wireless set ups,” Ballsinger said. “That's the most common requested type out there, no wires at all.”

But with so many option, for some it can be overwhelming to know what to buy and where to put cameras. Police said knowing where you want to place your camera is a good starting point. The recommend access areas like front and backdoors, and blind spots like the side of your house or a driveway.

“The overall goal in the end of it is having that picture,” Fritz said. “Because when we release pictures out to the media it’s just amazing all the responses we can get. So having that quality picture in a residential setting can be very valuable.”

