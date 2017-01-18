What does a disaster declaration mean?

A weather map showing storms in southern Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Eight counties in Idaho have already declared a disaster due to severe weather and flooding issues, and more snow is on the way. But what exactly does a disaster declaration mean?

Ada County Emergency Management Director Doug Hardman says when a county or city declares a disaster it doesn't mean they have to be in an actual disaster, but what it does do is open up avenues that counties and cities can take to get the help they need.

"By Idaho Code the mayor of each city or the chairman of the county commissioners can declare a state of emergency," Hardman said.

Ada County isn't alone. This year, multiple highways, county roads, and city streets continue to experience snow and ice cover. Canyon County, Ada County, the cities of Boise, Nampa, Meridian and many more have all made disaster declarations.

Hardman says that sets a few things in motion, it will activate any emergency plan they may have in place, and allows them to shift some of their resources.

"A city or a county would have the option of curtailing some operations, non-critical operations, and using that personnel and equipment and resources to deal with the situation," Hardman said.

The disaster declarations also allow any city or county to make emergency purchases.

"It removes the requirement to seek competitive bids and allows goods and service to be purchased immediately," Hardman said.

The declaration doesn't mean the Emergency Management Office can pull funds from other agencies in the county, but the office can shift funds throughout their department.

"I can move money from my own budget, but not one budget to another," Hardman said.

If the disaster is large enough, the county or city can ask for the state's help. However, before they can do that, the county or city must declare a disaster. The state will then look at a number of things.

"How much money has been spent, what's the impact on your budget, what percent of your budget has been spent, and most importantly how does these expenditures today? It may not be bankrupting you today, but what's the impact six months from now?" Hardman said.

Although, snow may be on the ground and more may be expected in the forecast, the Idaho Emergency Management Office is already looking at what may happen when the snow is all gone.

"The Idaho Office of Emergency Management had a really wide-ranging situational awareness of was happening in Idaho and what potentially could happen," Elizabeth Duncan with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said.

Duncan says no county or city has asked for help as of now, but if they do they can help them with equipment, transportation, plans, logistics, etc.

The governor is the one to make a state disaster declaration. In that event, the federal government could come in to help.

