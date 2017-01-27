What do executive orders actually do?

President Donald Trump signs an executive order. (Photo: NBC)

BOISE - President Trump has signed a number of executive orders since he took office one week ago. You might be asking yourself, what are they exactly? And how much weight do they carry?

Shaakirraah Sanders, associate law professor at the University of Idaho, says an executive order is a goal or policy the president would like to see carried out; it’s also a way to show agencies how they will enforce certain policies, i.e. immigration.

"Executive order sets priorities, but also sets enforcement priorities," Sanders said.

President Trump has made it clear through a number of executive orders what his priorities are, to bring jobs to the U.S and limit immigration, among other things. However, Sanders says a lot of the enforcement behind those executive orders depends on the power the president already has, "Generally executive orders are not considered statutes or regulations or have the same effect as law. It's just sort of a tool to establish a priority," Sanders said.

One of the priorities that President Trump has signed is to build a wall between the United States and Mexico border. Sanders says although President Trump has signed an executive order, it doesn't mean we're starting construction tomorrow.

"He has to seek approval from Congress, including funding to actually build the wall. There are all types environmental studies that go into this and other regulatory processes," Sanders said.

She says the same can be said with President Trump's executive order regarding both the Dakota and Keystone pipelines.

"The executive order does not mean that this pipeline will be built. It means the process to determining if it will be built will continue," Sanders said.

An executive order also allows the president to determine how an agency will enforce laws or policies that have been passed by Congress.

"Where Congress has already voted already sort of established a law or policy, the president can't overturn that via executive order," Sanders said.

However, if it's a bill or policy that Congress hasn't voted on, then the president has a little more power.

"Since the Senate never voted and never got confirmed, it never became law, this agreement. President Trump can sort of chuck it as is and start all over with negotiations if he wants to," Sanders said.

No executive order can violate the constitution or break the law. Sanders says you can challenge them in court, much like what we saw last year with President Obama's immigration order.

"States can sue the executive branch on the grounds that an executive order violates some portion of the constitution. Individual citizens can do the same thing," Sanders said.

In the end Sanders says it's all about checks and balances.

"The president doesn't have the power to executive order Congress to do anything, that's a separation of powers issue."

