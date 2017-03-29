Wet weather wipes out road in Boise National Forest

A road in the Boise National Forest has been closed after three sections of it collapsed due to saturated soil. (Photo: Boise National Forest)

BOISE - A road in the Boise National Forest has been closed after three sections of the road collapsed this week.

The damage to National Forest System (NFS) Road 474, which occurred above the South Fork of the Salmon River, is being blamed on high snowpack and increased precipitation saturating the roadway.

Until the road can be repaired, the stretch between the Warm Lake Highway and the junction of NFS 474 and 427 will remain closed.

Forest officials say the longest of the three road collapses is about 50 feet long and will require extensive work to repair.

The road is one of two routes leading into Stolle Meadows. Snowmobilers can still use NFS Road 427 around Warm Lake to access Stolle Meadows.

The extreme snow year, warmer weather conditions and spring runoff is causing problems on roads throughout the forest, officials said.

Visitors to the Boise National Forest are advised to be extremely cautious, as many travel routes are still snow-covered and holding a lot of moisture. Forest officials are warning travelers to pay attention to warning signs and to be aware of their surroundings.

For the latest information on closures in the Boise National Forest, click here.

© 2017 KTVB-TV