Weiser woman describes carport collapse: 'Your life flashes before your eyes'

Weiser woman was inches away from being seriously injured when her carport collapsed. Her brother, however, wasn't so lucky. He was underneath it when it collapsed and is still hospitalized.

WEISER - In the blink of an eye, Jayme Coons said her life changed forever. She was just an inch away from being seriously injured when her carport collapsed.

Coons' husband and her brother Rusty Christensen were getting ready to clear the roof from snow when everything changed.

"It was like almost like a shotgun going off right in your ear," said Coons. "It was just all at one time."

Only a few seconds went by, but Coons said it felt like forever.



"It's like your life flashes before your eyes," Coons said.

Unfortunately, Christensen was under the carport when it collapsed.

"If it wasn't for the grill and the garbage can it could've been his whole body. "

His left leg was stuck under a beam. With the roof on top of him Coons and her husband yelled to him to make sure he was conscious.

"Come on Junior, just talk with me, let me know you're there, they're on their way," said Coons.

Then, his panicked response.

"Get this off of me, get this off of me, it hurts get it off of me," Coons heard Christensen say.

Those are the words that play over and over again in Coons' mind.

"I haven't slept in days because that's all I see is the roof coming down," Coons said. "It's hard."

Then there's the frightening realization that it could've been her, too.

"If I wouldve been an inch closer to the edge of the step, I would've been down right along with him," said Coons.

As Rusty fights to recover from a broken leg and shattered pelvis, the battle continues against the several feet of snow that caused the collapse.



"You're getting there and you're getting there and then you get another snowfall," said Coons.

Coons says it makes it hard to catch up and keep up.

"It's not something you want to go through," said Coons. "Get your roofs cleaned off is all I can say."

