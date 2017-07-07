Weiser man accidentally run over, killed by tractor

Modern tractor working in a field. (Photo: Murika/Thinkstock)

WEISER -- A Weiser man was killed when the tractor he was working on rolled over him, authorities say.

Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas said the "freak accident" happened at 10:36 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Lynn Evans, 69, had just put a new motor in the tractor near his repair shop on Haas Road when it apparently slipped into gear and ran him over, Thomas said.

Evans' wife found him and called 911, but he died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

© 2017 KTVB-TV