Weather damage in Payette County approaches $2 million

Joe's Bar in Payette collapsed under the weight of heavy snow Sunday morning. (Photo: Natalie Shaver / KTVB)

PAYETTE - The full scope of damage from this winter's unprecedented snowfall is now beginning to come to light. The Payette County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released its preliminary damage assessment from the winter storms in December and January.

More than $1.8 million was spent by residents, businesses, school districts, cities and the county on repairs and cleanup so far, the sheriff's office said.

Payette County is one of six counties in Southwest Idaho to declare snow-related disasters this winter.

The report shows widespread damage throughout the county, most of which came from heavy snow causing roof collapses:

15 Carports/Awnings;

55 Outbuildings;

4 Structure Fires;

7 Residences;

7 Commercial Buildings;

65 head of livestock killed by falling structures

The sheriff's office says the assessment does not guarantee any kind of assistance, but it is being used to review opportunities for assistance.

Residents and business owners can download and fill out the damage assessment form. Once compelete, the form should be emailed along with any photos of the damage to payettecountyaid@payettecounty.org. Forms can also be delivered to the Payette County Treasurer's Office in person or by mail:

1130 3rd Avenue North

Room #103

Payette, Idaho 83661

(208) 642-6004

Citizens can also complete a casualty exemption form for property tax purposes and send it to the same location.

