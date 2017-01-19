Weather continues causing trouble across the Valley

The roof of Snake River Produce in Nyssa collapsed under the weight of snow on Thursday. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

TREASURE VALLEY - From the Idaho-Oregon border to Twin Falls, this heavy snow and ice has been causing major problems.

Buildings are collapsing from the weight of the snow and ice, pockets of flooding are popping up all over the area and school was canceled in several districts around the region.

The roads have been messy for the past two days, with a combination of snow and rain that has created a lot of slush and very little traction. Because temperatures rose above freezing, all that snow and ice that's been building up for weeks is melting in many areas.

But places further west, closer to Oregon, are still suffering from the snowfall. Warmer temperatures certainly give us a break, but they also create more nuisance flooding and standing water in parking lots, neighborhoods, and major roads.

"Today our big concern was flooding," City of Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer told KTVB. "We've had the [vacuum] trucks out, ACHD has had crews out monitoring those waterways and rising floods, if you will. But just keep in mind as a public, we monitor those, we assess them and we get to the ones we do feel are a concern."

"Obviously this is a constant battle we are fighting all winter," Idaho Transportation Department Spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez said. "So that means all of our crews from McCall to Owyhee County, it is all hands on deck over here."

When it comes to standing water, the Ada County Highway District uses vacuum trucks. ITD uses a method called channelization: on state roads, not including I-84, crews will channel water off the roadway or from snow-packed areas to a drainage location, whether that be a drain or a snow bank.

From Nampa to Boise, city officials are asking people to help them by clearing storm drains and catch basins in your neighborhood.

