Wave model looks downstream for Boise River Park development

Wave model (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- A group at the University of Idaho is working on the next phase of the Boise River Park project. Phase One, which features a controllable wave for recreation, is already a popular spot for local surfers and kayakers.

Scientists and developers are now working on a $7.3 million expansion to the whitewater park that will add three more wave elements to the river along a quarter-mile stretch.

The development for that project is happening in a lab at the University of Idaho in Boise. The university put together a quarter-scale model of the Boise River where new whitewater recreation features will be installed next year.

MORE: Boise River Park study aims to create better waves

While working on the Whitewater Park, developers found tailoring the wave was tough to do in the Boise River. University of Idaho lab manager Bob Basham says water doesn’t always cooperate.

“We came in to do physical modeling because it is something that we can't do in the river - it would cost $50 million and take 50 years to do," said Basham.

Boise River Park (Photo: KTVB)

Basham said the team has discovered found that the river doesn't always act as expected.

"A lot of it has been pretty counterintuitive, water does very strange things," he said. "People think that water always flows downhill - well, it kind of does."

Inside the lab, however, conditions are easier to tinker with. With the model, developers can control the water, the slope of the entire flume, all of the components of the wave device, we can test for repeatability and sensitivity."

RELATED: Albertsons Foundation donates $3.5M for whitewater recreation park

Basham says this way they can create perfect waves for everyone

"It's like going skiing," he said. "Not everybody wants to go down the black diamond."

Researchers use a unique high-tech model and a toy kayaker to check the wave and make adjustments.

"We can look through the glass and we can put things in the water to help us visualize what is happening,” said Basham.

Developers say there's still some work left to do, but they hope to get the new wave-maker finished and installed in the Boise River in about a year.

Copyright 2016 KTVB