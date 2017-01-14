Water main break floods part of Floating Feather Rd.

EAGLE - Floating Feather Road east of Eagle Road is closed because of flooding brought on by a water main break.

The break occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday, a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

A water main break has caused flooding on Floating Feather Road just east of Eagle Road. Floating Feather east of Eagle is closed to traffic — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 14, 2017

KTVB is working to gather more information about this situation.

