Water main break floods part of Floating Feather Rd.

KTVB 5:01 PM. MST January 14, 2017

EAGLE - Floating Feather Road east of Eagle Road is closed because of flooding brought on by a water main break.

The break occurred at about 2 p.m. Saturday, a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

KTVB is working to gather more information about this situation.

