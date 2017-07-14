Water bottle nearly sets truck seat on fire

Idaho Power employee sees smoke as a water bottle nearly sets his truck seat on fire. (Photo: Idaho Power) (Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

BOISE -- Video posted by Idaho Power shows how a water bottle can potentially start a fire in your car on a hot day after it nearly happened to one of their stations battery technicians, Dioni Amuchastegui.

"I was taking an early lunch and sitting in my truck," said Amuchastegui. "Happened to notice some smoke going up out of the corner of my eye. Looked over and noticed that light was being refracted through a water bottle and was starting to catch my seat on fire."

A lot of people carry water bottles in their car especially during the hot summer months. If you have one, make sure to keep it out of the sun.

