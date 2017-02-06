WATCH: Snow damage blamed for dramatic Council gas fire

Propane fire in Council (Photo: Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office)

COUNCIL, Idaho -- Heavy snow piled up on the gas line to a Council buisness was determined to be the cause of a fire that ignited a storage room last week.

According to the Department of Insurance, firefighters got a "frantic" call early Tuesday morning after a fireball

Investigators with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office say the weight of the snow caused the propane gas pipe to crack both outside the building and inside the wall, and sending flammable propane leaking into the business.

"Many parts of Idaho have received record-breaking snowfall since mid-December. Roof collapses have dominated the media, especially in the lower Treasure Valley," Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl said in a press release. "Many home and business owners have taken proactive measures to remove snow and ice from their roofs. This particular business owner did just that. Unfortunately, the excess snow from the roof piled along the back side of the building and, unintentionally, against the propane gas pipe to the building."

Investigators say the fire in Council could have easily turned deadly.

Surveillance video taken from inside the business shows an employee kneeling down to check the pilot light on the storage room's hot water heater after she smelled propane while opening the business. The pilot light was still lit when she walked out of the room to make a phone call.

Just two minutes and 23 seconds later, the gas ignites, sending a blanket of flame racing across the floor. A short time later, the flames spread to a back wall, then to the ceiling.

Luckily, fire damage was limited to the storage room, and the employee was unhurt, investigators say.

Sandahl said the video should serve as a striking reminder to clear snow off gas meters and pipes.

"This unfortunate incident is an excellent and dramatic example of the importance of protecting your propane or natural gas meters, piping, and regulators from snow accumulation," he said.

Home and business owners can protect themselves by following these tips from the fire marshal's office:

• Walk around the perimeter of your home during and after snowfall and check for blocked vent pipes. Furnaces, dryers, and other flame-heated appliances are often vented to the outside through walls. Blocked vent pipes could cause deadly amounts of carbon monoxide to build up inside your home or building.

• A carbon monoxide detector is always a must if your house or building has any appliance heated by flame.

• Have flame-heated appliances checked and inspected regularly by a qualified technician. Loose fittings, cracks in piping, and other issues can be found and corrected before a tragedy occurs.

• Finally, if you happen to smell natural gas or propane, leave the building and call 911 from outside or from a neighbor's home.

