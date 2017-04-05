WATCH: Pickup plows through Nampa convenience store

Truck into store (Photo: Nampa Police)

NAMPA -- Police are asking all drivers to pay more attention after a series of crashes involving vehicles driving into buildings in the city of Nampa.

One of the collisions - a Tuesday crash into a Nampa convenience store - was captured on surveillance cameras. Nampa Police shared the dramatic video on their Facebook page.

The video shows the interior of the store as a pickup truck smashes through the glass front, crushing and knocking down sheves before coming to a halt entirely inside the store.

Luckily, neither the driver nor anyone inside the store was hurt. Police say the pickup driver's brakes had gone out just before the crash.

"Please inspect your vehicle and be aware of your driving at all times!" the department posted.

The driver was cited. Police say the wreck marks the third vehicle collision with a building in 45 days.

To watch, click the video above.

© 2017 KTVB-TV