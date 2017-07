The big fireworks display at Ann Morrison Park is being moved to Expo Idaho this Fourth of July. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Because of flood damage at Ann Morrison Park, Boise's annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration will take place at Expo Idaho this year.

If you can't make it down to the see the show, we'll carry it live on KTVB.COM.

MORE: Boise's 4th of July fireworks display moved to Expo Idaho

© 2017 KTVB-TV