Washed-out bridge removed from Mores Creek

A photo of what's left of the bridge in Mores Creek. (Photo: BCEM)

IDAHO CITY - The Idaho Transportation Department has removed an old miners bridge that was swept away by flood waters in Mores Creek last spring.

The bridge, which had not been in use for some time, became dislodged during the ice break up in March. This after Mores Creek reached record high flows.

Boise County Emergency Management posted two photos of Mores Creek on their Facebook page today. One with the bridge and one after it had been lifted out of the water.

Officials expressed concern that if the bridge was not removed it could become a hazard, with debris accumulating behind it and possibly causing a washout on nearby Highway 21. ITD was contacted and agreed to remove it before the snow season.

A crew came out this morning and removed what was left of the bridge out of the creek.







