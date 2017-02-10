Warmer, wet weather raises trail damage risk

BOISE - Managers of trails in the Ridge to Rivers system say they're preparing for a very busy season of repairs because of the amount of water coming off of the mountains and saturating the Boise foothills.

Ridge to Rivers trail manager David Gordon says using trails while the foothills are wet and muddy leads to significant damage to the trails and to trailside vegetation.

As you plan your weekend hike or bike ride, Gordon suggests checking the daily trail condition updates on the Boise Foothills Trail Conditions Facebook page -- or the Ridge to Rivers website.

Also, consider alternatives such as the Greenbelt, local parks and dirt roads.

