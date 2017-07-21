Wapiti Fire burning near Grandjean

GRANDJEAN - The Boise National Forest says ground and air resources are fighting a wildfire near Grandjean.
Crews responded to the Wapiti Fire at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It was burning approximately 101 acres Friday evening about 20 miles northeast of Lowman.
The fire's about a mile from the Wapiti Summer Homes, but forest officials said they weren't in imminent danger.
There are a few closures because of the fire, including:
• National Forest System (NFS) trail 160 and trailhead (Wapiti Creek trail) are closed until it meets NFS trail 157.
• Warms Springs landing strip
• NFS road 025RB access road
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
