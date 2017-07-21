KTVB
Wapiti Fire burning near Grandjean

KTVB , KTVB 8:48 PM. MDT July 21, 2017

GRANDJEAN - The Boise National Forest says ground and air resources are fighting a wildfire near Grandjean.

Crews responded to the Wapiti Fire at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It was burning approximately 101 acres Friday evening about 20 miles northeast of Lowman. 

The fire's about a mile from the Wapiti Summer Homes, but forest officials said they weren't in imminent danger.

There are a few closures because of the fire, including:

• National Forest System (NFS) trail 160 and trailhead (Wapiti Creek trail) are closed until it meets NFS trail 157.

• Warms Springs landing strip

• NFS road 025RB access road

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

 



 

