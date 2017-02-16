Walls go up on 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is under construction in Star. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

STAR, IDAHO - How would you like a shot at a brand new dream home?

The walls are going up on the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home in Star, and it won't be long until you can buy a ticket.

Today several contractors were at the home in the Heron River community, looking at the framing.

It's the first step in making this building a home.

Its estimated value is $450,000. The home has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and some amazing amenities and features that are in the works.

"So we always have a few surprises up our sleeves for the dream home. It may be a little early to reveal all of those," said Joe Atalla, President of Berkeley Building Company.

Atalla says they're a little behind schedule because of the snowy winter weather, but they plan to have the home ready to give to someone this June.

Tickets go on sale in April.

Tickets are $100 each and all proceeds will benefit St. Jude and its mission to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

