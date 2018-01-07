Waiting for snow, Bogus Basin to close until Friday

Bogus Basin announced on Sunday that it is temporarily closing down this week due to lack of new snow. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Bogus Basin will temporarily close Monday through Thursday, as the mountain recreation area awaits more snow, officials announced on Sunday.

Bogus plans to reopen on Friday, Jan. 12 for seven-day-a-week operations.

The forecast is calling for rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains this week, so officials say they are optimistic about resuming full operations soon.

“With snow expected over the midweek period, we are hopeful that we will be back on track soon,” said Bogus Basin general manager Brad Wilson, in a statement. “Our team continues to evaluate the terrain and will announce later this week how much we can open on Friday.”

RELATED: Bogus scales back operations; skiers still hit the mountain

In addition to the alpine and Nordic areas, the tubing hill, terrain park, mountain coaster and Coach beginner lift are scheduled to reopen on Friday.

“Beginning our season like this shows how critical it is that we continue to move forward with expanding snowmaking and other activities, such as the mountain coaster, to sustain our operation,” Wilson said.

© 2018 KTVB-TV