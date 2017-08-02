Volunteers with Verizon Wireless helped stuff 1,000 backpacks with school supplies. The backpacks will be given away Thursday. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - If you're in the thick of back to school shopping and it’s putting a strain on your bank account, here is some good news.

There's an opportunity Thursday to get some help -- but only while supplies last.

Volunteers with Verizon Wireless spent this afternoon getting ready for the giveaway by stuffing 1,000 backpacks with school supplies.

The items will be distributed Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County's Garden City location beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. -- or earlier if they run out.

“We're giving away folders, we're giving away paper, crayons, pencils, glue and markers as well so yeah,” said Verizon Wireless district manager Lucius Williams.

Anyone in need can pick up the free gear -- but you are limited to just one backpack per child or parent. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

