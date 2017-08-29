Volunteers beautify Nampa veterans gardens

Volunteers build a new patio at the Veterans Therapeutic Gardens in Nampa. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

NAMPA - Some volunteers are helping give the Veterans Therapeutic Gardens in Nampa a bit of a facelift.

The work is all a part of Lowe's Heroes, an annual community service project.

Lowe's employees partnered with people at the Lighthouse Rescue Mission in Nampa to make the area a more enjoyable place for local veterans.

Work on the two-day project got started this morning.

“Today we're cleaning up this area here - the garden area,” Steve Brooks, Nampa Lowe's store manager. “It was overrun with tree sprouts and shrubs and all sorts of stuff, so we cleaned it all up and we made a nice walking path. Behind me we got a patio we're building. And later this afternoon or tomorrow morning we're going to build a nice big pergola, to provide a shade or rest area for them when they're done gardening, or just want a place to relax.”

The project is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

