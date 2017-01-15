KUNA - Founder and Executive Director of the Guardians Foundation, Michael Shaw, held a fundraiser Sunday in Kuna, for his charity which helps Idaho’s homeless veterans.

Shaw, who is from Post Falls, was the 2016 recipient of Idaho’s Brightest Star volunteer award, and will pass the torch to this year's recipient at a ceremony on Wednesday.



A career military man, Shaw created the Guardians Foundation in between missions to Baghdad back in 2011.

"My platoon suffered great loss and I wanted to figure out some way to help veterans and it culminated into the homeless veteran issue was the one we chose to be the most impactful," says Shaw.

The Guardians Foundation offers immediate housing to homeless veterans and operates two shelters in Kootenai County.

The organization is run solely off private donations and volunteer work.

"Many of them are local veterans that have serious issues of their own, they are either seeking shelter or want to contribute to a cause that makes them feel better."

One of Shaw’s volunteers Sunday was John Hunty, who had been living in his car with his wife, mother and dog, in a Kuna hotel parking lot.

In exchange for Huntly collecting donations, the Guardian Foundation has put Huntly and his family up in a hotel.

“It feels wonderful to see these people in the community help out," said Huntly.

"The impact a volunteer can have on an organization can change and impact people’s lives significantly,” adds Shaw.

Shaw says since receiving the award last year, the recognition has given him momentum to continue.

"It's empowered me and it’s given me more courage to do a better job on homeless vet issues," he said.



