Vole trap prompts bomb scare at Scentsy

Scentsy campus (Photo: KTVB file)

MERIDIAN -- Fears of a bomb in the parking lot at the Scentsy campus in Meridian turned out to be unfounded Sunday evening.

Police say an employee called authorities at about 6 p.m. after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb underneath a vehicle in the lot, located off of Pine Avenue.

Meridian Police and the Boise Police bomb squad responded to Scentsy, blocking off all enterences and exits to the parking lot while they investigated.

According to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea, the device turned out to be a vole trap that had fallen off a maintenance truck.

The situation was resolved and roads opened back up withing about an hour-and-a-half, he said. Some employees had to wait to retrieve their vehicles while police investigated.

© 2017 KTVB-TV