'Virtually every weekend': Boise Co. officials urge caution after motorcycle accident

BOISE COUNTY - If you've driven up Highway 21, you know just how curvy those roads are and how dangerous they can be.

"The busier it gets the more motorcyclists come out and the more reckless they drive," said Isaac Bard, who lives in a neighborhood right off of the highway.

An accident can happen in a matter of seconds, and officials say if you're traveling over the speed limit, especially on curvy roads, it's going to be a lot harder to react in time.

"Most people think it's just a rural highway that not a lot of people drive but that's not the case at all," said Bard. "There's people on there commuting every day to work just like any other street in town."

"There's a lot of curves here," said Al Estupinan, who also lives off of Highway 21. "The speed limit is like 35 miles per hour on a curve and I see people going 60 or 70."

Officials say accidents as a result of speeding are a common occurrence, especially when spring and summer time roll around.

"As the weather warms up every year the motorcycle crashes increase, virtually every weekend almost," said Steve Dorau with the Boise County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Esutpian who is also a firefighter with the Wilderness Ranch Fire Department responded to a motorcycle accident at Mores Creek.

"I'm seeing a lot of incidents go on with motorcycle accidents and I hate to see it," Estupinan said.

Dorau says they received reports of a group of motorcyclists speeding through the curves of Highway 21.

"About 10 minutes later we got notified that there was a crash," Dorau said. The motorcycle ran off into the river."

The driver of that motorcycle was able to swim across the river and was later rescued with the help of a Wildrness Ranch Rescue boat.

While this was a successful rescue, officials say that's not always the case.

"You can't see past the curves and they're speeding around them at 80 mph in a 45 zone," said Bard. "You just don't know what's going to be around that corner if it be an elk or another car, it's just not a good thing to do."

Officials say next to slowing down, simply paying attention to other drivers and motorcyclists on the road can help prevent accidents.

