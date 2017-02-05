Viewpoint: Executive orders and presidential power

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
I-5 pileup near Capitol Highway
-
First Alert forecast 2-4-2017
-
Flu-related deaths are above average this season
-
Saint Alphonsus uses new tech to ID patients
-
Boise Fire Dept. prepares for annual stair climb
-
MJ, Kim and Dee share their favorite Super Bowl recipes
-
Saint Al's opens new pediatic care clinic
-
Men's basketball: Utah St. at Boise St.
-
Ways To Save For Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
-
Boise State Engineering and Science Festival
More Stories
-
Labrador to president on immigration block: Attack…Feb. 4, 2017, 4:47 p.m.
-
Agencies stop enforcing travel restrictions after…Feb. 4, 2017, 2:36 p.m.
-
Nampa student suspended after texting photo of man…Feb. 5, 2017, 3:51 p.m.