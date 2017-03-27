VIDEO: Local nonprofit needs to raise $250,000

Usful Glassworks in Boise turns discarded glass into products that are sold to local businesses. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - A local nonprofit needs of your help to keep going.

Usful Glassworks in Boise takes discarded bottles and recycles them into products that are sold to local businesses.

All the while, the organization teaches valuable job skills to people who have struggled to find employment.

But now the nonprofit says it needs to raise $250,000 by the end of April or they'll be forced to close their doors.

KTVB photojournalist Deren Martinez spent time with the Glassworks executive director to understand the need. Watch the video to see the full report.

