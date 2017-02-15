Veterans group helps Payette County residents clear snow

Team Rubicon, a veterans nonprofit group that provides natural disaster relief, spent four days in Payette County helping residents clear snow and debris. (Photo: Payette County Sheriff's Office)

PAYETTE - A nonprofit veterans group spent four days helping Payette County residents dig out after this winter's historic snowfall.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office says Team Rubicon sent 18 members from five states - Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Washington, and Montana - to help with cleanup.

The team was in the area from Feb. 10 - 13, and assisted residents with snow and debris removal. According to the sheriff's office, Team Rubicon contributed 624 man-hours of work, removing 4,700 cubic yards of debris and snow from properties.

Team Rubicon is a national nonprofit group consisting of veterans whose primary mission is providing disaster relief to those affected by natural disasters.

Payette County is among the communities hardest hit by this winter's unprecedented snowfall. Neighboring Washington County has also been dealing with weather extremes - from building collapses due to heavy snow, to severe flooding when an ice jam blocked the Weiser River last week.

