Veterans Day deals: Where vets get freebies and discounted meals, haircuts and more

Businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Saturday.

They’re offering freebies and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for their country.

Veterans can enjoy free meals, drinks, treats and even a haircut and car wash.

For some deals, you don’t have to wait until Saturday.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day, unless otherwise noted and available at participating locations. Some exclusions apply.

Early deals

Denny's: From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating locations.

IHOP: Get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes or a patriotic pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at participating locations. The deal varies by location.

Sunrise Café: Free meal up to $10. Does not include drinks.

Veterans Day free meals, treats

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: Free meal from a special menu Saturday at any of the nearly 1,800 locations.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small order of traditional or boneless wings with a side of fries.

Chili's: Free meal from a special menu.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza to veterans, active duty personnel and eligible dependents with military ID, proof of service and promo code 5500. The chain also has daily military discounts.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake and an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans get a free sandwich, savory side and a Big Yellow Cup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal.

Gyro Shack: Free Original Gyro.

IHOP: Free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden: Free meal from a select menu.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and non-alcoholic beverage.

Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwiches until 10 a.m. Saturday at participating locations. After 10 a.m., military members get a coupon for a free pastry to use on a future visit.

Perkins: Free Magnificent Seven meal.

Pizza Factory: Free mini one-topping pizza and regular-size soda for lunch.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless fries.

Shari’s Café: Free pancake breakfast for all current and former military on Veterans Day.

Sizzler: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with receive a free lunch and beverage before 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.

Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a special menu and choice of non-alcoholic drink.

TGI Friday's: Free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Plus get a coupon for $5 off next meal.

Free meals Monday

Golden Corral: Free dinner buffet with beverage from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 for the chain’s annual Military Appreciation Night. Learn more here.

Twin Peaks: Vets get a free meal from a special menu on Nov. 13.

Bowling, car washes and haircuts

Big Al's: Free bowling Friday - Monday for veterans and active duty military.

Car wash: Get a free car wash at participating locations nationwide. Find a list of locations here.

Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts: Veterans and active duty military, as well as all first responders (police, fire, emt) will receive free haircuts on Veterans Day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Participants can also sign an "Honor Wall." Craftsman Unlimited is located at 1308 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise. (208) 922-6967.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Veterans Day or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Sports Clips: Through its Help A Hero campaign, participating stores offer free haircuts to service members and veterans with valid military identification. Stores also are collecting money for scholarships.

Store military discounts

Many stores offer military discounts year-round, but a handful are only on Veterans Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase Nov. 9-12 in-store only.

Cabela's: Veterans, active duty military members, law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel will receive a 5 percent discount on Veterans Day.

Home Depot: 10% discount to all veterans on Nov. 11, and offers the 10 percent discount year round to for active duty and retirees.

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families year round.

Lowe's: 10% discount.

Michaels: 15% discount for military families every day.

Target: Through Saturday, 10% discount on in-store and online purchases for veterans, active military, spouses and dependent children. To get this discount, register here.

Toys R Us: 15% off in-store purchases through Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-price items Saturday for all veterans, military and their families with Balance Rewards card and proof of military service.

Free Admission

US National Park Service - Free Veterans Day admission - The U.S. National Park Service is waiving fees at most of its day-use recreation sites over the Veterans Day holiday weekend.

