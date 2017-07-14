VERIFY: Is it dangerous to drink bottled water that's been sitting in a hot car?

Our Verify team is tackling the safety of bottled water that’s been exposed to heat.

It is a talking point for many people partly because bottled water is one of the most consumed beverages in the United States, outpacing the sale of carbonated drinks.

So is it safe to drink bottled water once it has been sitting in a hot car for a few days? Many are concerned harmful chemical components in the plastic can leach into the water.

CBS 19's fact checker Sasha Wilson did some digging and talked to Dr. Lance Williams, Professor of Biology at the University of Texas at Tyler.

He cited a 2014 study by the University of Florida, when 20 brands of water bottles were left in the heat at 158 degrees Fahrenheit for several weeks. Only one in 20 had trace amounts of BPA, which is a chemical often used to make certain plastics.

According to the Mayo Clinic, BPA is not harmful in small doses.

So, we can verify bottled water is not dangerous to drink if left in a hot car for a few days.

VERIFY: SOURCES

2014 University of Florida Study

International Bottled Water Association: Bottled water, the nation's healthiest beverage sees accelerated growth and consumption

The Mayo Clinic on BPA

%INLINE%

© 2017 KYTX-TV