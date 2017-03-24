Verify: Why is the Boise River above flood Stage?
Many of you have asked us to find out why so much water is being released from nearby reservoirs, causing flooding along the river, when those bodies of water aren't full? KTVB's Morgan Boydston looked into it and verifies some of those questions for you.
KTVB 10:08 PM. MDT March 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Caretaker, neighbor charged with murder
-
London attack survivor grew up in Boise
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Treefort Music Fest draws thousands to Boise
-
Rep. Jaime Herrera Buetler opposes current GOP health care bill
-
Clock ticking to pass transportation bill
-
Boise River rises, pushing water over banks
-
Winter weather impacts wine production
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
Tapp released from prison after 20 years
More Stories
-
Verify: Why exactly is the Boise River above flood stage?Mar 24, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Boise Police searching for armed bank robberMar 24, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
Republicans give up on Obamacare repeal bill, move…Mar 24, 2017, 1:42 p.m.