BOISE -- Work is underway to repair a portion of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial that was vandalized in early May.

Some tablets containing the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and the names of memorial donors were defaced with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.

A picture shared Wednesday night on Facebook showed caution tape and piles of smashed rock at the Declaration of Human Rights display -- a scene that has led many people to believe that the memorial was vandalized again.

KTVB can verify that the photo does not depict any new acts of vandalism.

On Thursday morning, KTVB contacted the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, which oversees the memorial.

Executive director Dan Prinzing said that the defaced tablets had to be broken up so that new ones could be put in place.

Regarding the vandalism that took place in May, the Boise Police Department said Thursday that no arrests have been made, and the matter is still under investigation.

