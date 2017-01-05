ValleyRide restricting bus service today

ValleyRide bus (Photo: KTVB)

A travel alert for those commuters that ride the bus.

ValleyRide is restricting service today in Ada and Canyon counties due to the bad road conditions.

On their website's homepage you can see the complete list of restrictions.

Some of the restrictions include altered times and routes.

If you rely on ValleyRide to get around check out their website before heading out today.

