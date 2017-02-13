Valentine for AIDS raises over $26,000

The Valentine for AIDS silent art auction at the Flying M coffeehouse in Boise. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE - An effort to raise money for local residents living with HIV/AIDS was a success.

The 24th annual Valentine for AIDS silent art auction at the Flying M coffee house in Boise ended Sunday, but not before raising more than $26,000!

Organizers say they raised over a $1,000 more than last year.

The money raised will go to benefit the Safety Net for AIDS program or SNAP, which provides financial assistance for local people living with HIV/AIDS.

