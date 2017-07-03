Utah victim in Idaho triple slaying was retired teacher

Home where bodies found (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

OGDEN, Utah - A Utah woman who was one of three people found dead near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse is being remembered as a retired teacher who was devoted to her student who were hearing impaired.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reports that 57-year-old Cheryl Baker spent more than three decades teaching at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. School superintendent Michelle Tanner says Baker sometimes gave school supplies to kids in need and worked to secure grants.

Baker's husband, Mike "Mike" Bullinger is wanted by police in connection with her death. The bodies of Baker and the two others were found badly decomposed.

Former colleague Nancy Powers says Baker seemed happy in her marriage to Bullinger. She says the couple enjoyed camping, riding horses and river trips.

