Using social media in an active police situation

BOISE - These days it seems like almost everyone has a cell phone, which is why law enforcement says you need to be careful when posting anything on social media about an active police presence.

"First thought now is grab my cell phone, click on the video and start videoing everything and that's fine, but sometimes it's important to think about what you do with that information right away,” Idaho Sheriffs' Association Executive Director Vaughn Killeen said.

Killeen says that's because you never know who might be monitoring social media or watching your Facebook feed. It may be your friends, but it also could be the person police are after.

"It provides more intelligence to the perpetrator than it does to the police because police don't have a video of what the person is doing inside the house or wherever they're held up with a hostage," Killeen said. "But that person inside there would have the video of what police are doing, so just think about that."

It was something that came up during Tuesday’s standoff situation in Kuna. The Ada County Sheriff's Office warned people via Twitter that “posting pictures or video of the scene can compromise the safety of officers and the public.”

"With that video intelligence they can do things. They can end up hurting an officer or a citizen," Killeen said.

Paula Koch lives across the street from where everything unfolded Tuesday. Koch decided to post what police were doing on Facebook Live to let her family know what was going on and that she was OK.

"You can't talk to 10 people at once. It's a way to get it out there so that everybody knows," Koch said.

Koch added police came and spoke with her after the situation was resolved to see if she had taken any pictures or videos they could use for evidence. She voluntarily gave them her phone.

Koch says it was during that conversation with police that she decided, if she were to do it over, she would have done it differently.

"Hindsight being 20-20, maybe I would have done it a little different with this is me, I am fine, this is what's going on," Koch said.

Killeen added there is nothing wrong with people taking pictures of videotaping an active crime scene. It's when you post those videos or photos that can cause some safety concerns. He recommends, for the safety of the officers, waiting until the situation is resolved.

A spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office says they plan to address this matter directly with the public on their Facebook page.

