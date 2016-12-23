If you must drive this holiday weekend, experts urge caution

BOISE - Experts recommend if you don’t need to drive anywhere Friday night, stay off the roads.

“There is definitely going to be ice tonight, it is going to be a lot more dangerous tonight...," says Robert Fenn, owner of Idaho Driving School.

Fenn says when winter weather hits the asphalt, the biggest mistake drivers make is over-accelerating and not braking soon enough.

“You got to think a little bit further ahead when you’re driving.”

And when the temperature drops, Fenn recommends keeping several key items in the car: a jacket, salt, de-icer and jumper cables.

“When your battery gets cold and it is an older car it may not start when you need it to.”

In addition, Fenn says give yourself plenty of time to drive from point A to B, don’t use cruise control and don’t be distracted by your cell phone, coffee or food.

“I would say if you don’t have to get out, it’s probably best to stay home on a day like today but it’s the day before Christmas Eve so everybody is going to be out even when they wouldn’t ordinarily be,” says Fenn.



