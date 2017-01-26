U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson to resign

U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE -- U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Wendy Olson will step down from her position next month.

"I tendered my resignation effective February 25th," she said Thursday.

Olson was appointed to the position by former President Barack Obama in June 2010. Her departure comes after nearly 20 years with the U.S. Attorney's Office and 24 years with the Justice Department.

Olson told Idaho Public Television's Idaho Reports she had anticipated a change coming after the election of President Donald Trump, and decided to resign on her own terms.

As U.S. Attorney, she has been involved in a number of Idaho's most high-profile cases, including the shooting of Jack Yantis by Adams County deputies and the terrorism trial of Fazliddin Kurbanov. But Olson said during a Thursday press conference about the conviction of a sex trafficker that it was working with her staff and members of law enforcement that she would remember most fondly.

"I think the fondest memories are things like this, where you get to recognize the outstanding work of the people who work on behalf of public safety for the people of Idaho whether it's in Boise city or anyplace else," she said.

The news of Olson's resignation comes just one day after she announced a plea deal in a hate crime case that will send 23-year-old Kelly Schneider to prison for 28 years for the beating of a gay man at Lake Lowell last year.

She told KTVB earlier this week she considered that case and the investigation of other violent hate crimes "one of the utmost priorities of the U.S. Attorney's Office and the civil rights division."

Olson told Idaho Reports she plans to go into private practice in Boise.

