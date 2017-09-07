Unhealthy air conditions make for a good time to check home and car air filters

BOISE - Limiting time outside is obviously one precautionary measure you can take, but as you walk in and out of your home, this unhealthy air is getting in.

Another smoky day in the Treasure Valley as fumes continue to pour into the area from surrounding wildfires.

We're in the red zone, which means the air quality is still considered unhealthy.

“It's very, very busy right now, this is a time that people are changing right now because of the smoke in the air,” said Ken Liston, owner of the Filter Factory Outlet in Boise.

And if it’s been a while since you have checked your home furnace filter, Liston says there is no time like the present because of the smoky conditions in the Treasure Valley.

Filter strength is rated on the MERV scale, which stands for Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value. MERV 8 is the standard but you might want to upgrade if you have sensitivity to smoke.

“A MERV 11 filter that would probably be sufficient to take out that particulate size, a MERV 13 is more of a medical filter, and then the Hepa, which is this filter here. If someone really needs everything, you get the Hepa filter,” explains Liston.

The Filter Factory Outlet also offers a temporary solution, as opposed to buying a whole new filter.

“Right now a lot of people are starting to get the filter with the carbon,” points out Liston.

It’s a carbon pad that can be put on the back of any size filter.

“This takes out the BOC's, odors, chemicals, formaldehyde gases, things like that and helps their breathing in their home during a period when there is red flag area like were having right now,” said Liston.

The air may also be taking a toll on your car's cabin air filter.

“A lot of people don't even know that they have a cabin air filter, a filter that filters the air you breathe inside your car. If you can imagine the mask on your face, this is the same thing that filters the air your breathing in your car,” explains Tim Johnson, a service advisor for Maz-Tech Automotive.

Even if your vehicle filter has been replaced recently, Johnson says it's worth checking out.

“At least inspect it, and make sure that it’s not clogged up.”

