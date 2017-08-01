Underage driver hurt in Caldwell rollover

File image of Idaho State Police patrol car. (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- An underage driver was injured in a rollover crash Monday evening.

The crash happened at 6:53 p.m. on westbound I-84 near milepost 29, near Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, the juvenile was driving a 1995 Saturn SC when the car veered off the left side of the highway into the median, where it rolled.

The young driver was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police have not released the injured person's age or sex.

The crash blocked the westbound side of the interstate for about 30 minutes.

