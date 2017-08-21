UberEATS app to satisfy cravings in Boise

UberEATS comes to Boise. (Photo: Photo from UberEATS)

BOISE - UberEATS will begin satisfying the hunger of people living in the Boise-area starting on Tuesday. More than 60 restaurants in the area will have their full menus available for delivery through the app seven days a week.

"We're partnering with some great restaurants so Boise customers can get the food they love quickly and conveniently, no matter what they like best," said Kiran Vinta, UberEATS general manager. "UberEATS is for anyone who needs an easy and reliable way to get their favorite food–no matter what they’re doing, where they are, or what time it is."

Once the UberEATS free app is downloaded, users will be able to order food from restaurants like Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, Mai Thai, and Parilla Grill.

Restaurants will set the prices for their food and then an additional $5.99 booking fee will be added by Uber.

