Two structures destroyed in New Plymouth fire

NEW PLYMOUTH, IDAHO - Firefighters from five departments responded to a fire in New Plymouth Sunday.

New Plymouth Fire officials says when they got on scene an old home was engulfed in flames near Highway 52 and Blacks Bridge northeast of New Plymouth.

They say the fire then spread to a hay shed and eventually the field around it.

Ontario, Payette, Sand Hollow and Gem County brought in extra fire support.

They say the structures were a total loss, but there were no injuries.

