Two junior high students arrested for threatening violence on social media

Boise Police Department (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- Two junior high school students are in the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center after Boise Police were alerted about threats made against the school.

Police responded to the school early Friday morning after learning about the reported threats on social media.

No weapons of any kind were found at the school and the students said they did not plan on carrying out the threats.

Police say they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the school

The two students were arrested and charged with threatening violence on school grounds, a misdemeanor.

