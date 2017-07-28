Two fires sparked by lightning near Murphy

Firt Person: Jennifer Oswald

OWYHEE COUNTY -- The BLM has confirmed two fires are burning near Murphy.

The Chaulky fire, burning eight miles northwest of Murphy, has burned 50 acres and is expected to be contained at 11 p.m. Friday night.

Four engines, one dozer, one water tender and two hand crews are helping fight the Chaulky fire.

The Murphy Flat fire, located two miles southwest of Murphy, has grown to 500 acres and is currently 35 percent contained.

Seven engines, one dozer, one water tender and two hand crews are helping fight the Murphy Flat fire, as well as crews from the Murphy-Reynolds-Wilson Fire Department.

No structures are currently threatened.

Both fires started around 7 p.m. Friday night and are believed to have been caused by lightning.

