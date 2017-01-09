Two dead after head-on crash near Ontario

Fatal crash near Ontario (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

ONTARIO, Ore. -- Two people are dead after a pickup truck hit another vehicle head-on just outside of Ontario Monday morning.

The crash happened around on Highway 201 near the intersection of Southwest 18th Avenue.

According to the Malheur County District Attorney David M. Goldthorpe, the driver of the dark-colored SUV that was struck was killed in the wreck, and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The passenger in the pickup is dead, and the pickup's driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Goldthorpe said.

Highway 201 is blocked as Ontario Police and Oregon State Police investigate. The cause of the crash has not been released.

Police say the wreck is being processed as a crime scene.

