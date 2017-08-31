(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

STAR -- Crews are working to get control of an early-morning house fire in Star.

The two-alarm blaze began at 3:18 a.m. Thursday in the 8200 block of Highway 44.

No one has been hurt in the fire, dispatchers say, and it's unclear whether the home's residents were inside when the fire started.

The home appears to be a total loss, with significant damage to the roof.

Star Fire, Caldwell Fire, Eagle Fire and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office are all on scene.

Highway 44 was blocked for some time, but all lanes are now opened.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

KTVB is on scene, check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV