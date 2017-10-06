Twin Falls man killed in crash with beet harvester

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

SHOSHONE -- A Twin Falls man was killed Friday morning when his car crashed into a large piece of farm equipment on US 93.

The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. south of Shoshone.

According to Idaho State Police, 68-year-old Charles Stein of Twin Falls was driving north when he failed to yield to a flagger and slammed into a southbound beet harvester.

Police say the beet harvester was being pulled behind a tractor driven by 57-year-old Kim Mclean of Twin Falls.

Stein was rushed to St. Lukes Magic Valley in Twin Falls by ambulance, but died from his injuries at the hospital. Mclean was not hurt.

The crash blocked lanes for about four hours.

