Twin Falls man crushed while unloading trash, sheriff's office says

TWIN FALLS - A man died Wednesday after being crushed while unloading trash for the company he works for, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said.

Delfino "Pep" Martinez, 53, of Twin Falls died after being caught between the hydraulic blade and the truck he was unloading for Magic Valley Disposal Company, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office and the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the Twin Falls County Transfer Station at 2186 Orchard Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

