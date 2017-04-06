Twin Falls man crushed to death at transfer station

Twin Falls city sign (Photo: KTVB file)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a southern Idaho man was crushed to death Wednesday when he became trapped in a compactor at a waste transfer station.



The Times-News reports that 53-year-old Delfino "Pep" Martinez of Twin Falls was unloading a Magic Valley Disposal truck at Southern Idaho Solid Waste's Twin Falls transfer station when he became entrapped. Martinez's family owns and operates Magic Valley Disposal.



Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley said he believes Martinez was trying to remove some debris as the compactor was moving, and misjudged the timing of the mechanism.



Emergency crews were dispatched to the transfer facility at about 1:30 p.m. Martinez died at the scene.



