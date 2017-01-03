Twin Falls looking for archway ideas

Twin Falls downtown (Photo: Urban Renewal Agency, Twin Falls)

TWIN FALLS - The city of Twin Falls is looking for ideas on a future archway in downtown Twin Falls.

It will serve as an entryway and a way to communicate events and information from the city, county and non-profits.

The archway will span across Shoshone Street between the courthouse and city park, and include signage that can be regularly updated.

You can submit conceptual designs until February first.

Copyright 2016 KTVB