Twin Falls hit by major power outage

TWIN FALLS - More than 13,000 customers were in the dark Tuesday evening due to a major power outage affecting a large portion of the city.

Idaho Power said the outage was unexpected, and that it had crews on-site working to fix the problem. By 10:15 p.m., power had been largely restored, with just about 300 customers still without power.

Another outage was also reported southwest of Wendell Tuesday evening. Approximately 1,500 customers were affected, according to Idaho Power's Outage Center website.

